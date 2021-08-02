Anu Malik copying Israel's national anthem's tune reminds one of Pritam's plagiarism track record

If you're tired of remakes in Bollywood, you'd be much more disappointed to discover how rampant copying is in the industry. When it comes to music, Pritam has been it's worst offender, but Anu Malik isn't far behind. Presently, the latter is being trolled immensely because the internet has found out something: Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Diljale starring Ajay Devgn has utilised the tune from Israel's national anthem.





How did people finally get to know this? It's because of the Tokyo Olympics. After an Israeli gymnast won the gold medal, the country's national anthem was played and Bollywood watchers realised that it sounded like the 1996 song sung by Kumar Sanu which was in turn composed by Anu Malik.





Anu Malik has also copied tracks for hits such as Kaho Na Kaho and Neend Churayi Meri. It'll remind one of Pritam's own history of copying for songs like Pehli Nazar Mein, Zara Zara, Bhool Bhoolaiya's title track, and many more.





What other songs do you think have been copied? Do you think Bollywood needs to have better regulation to clamp down on plagiarism?