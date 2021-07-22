Anurag Kashyap and how he uses music in his films like DevD, Gangs of Wasseypur and others

We all know who Anurag Kashyap is. He has been the poster boy of indian cinema since the early 2000s. From making critically acclaimed and successful films to racing box office disasters, this man has done it all. But what I’d do that makes his storytelling stand out? Realism, violence, dialogues, casting lesser-known good actors instead of big names, using authentic gaali.. we know about all these things.

So today, I will not talk about this. Today, I’m going to talk about something that we haven’t discussed much in the past that is, the use of music and dance in his films. Songs are a very important part of our Hindi film industry. But Hindi films hardly use it as a part of the narrative. Only a handful of filmmakers have had a very unique and new take on filming songs but Anurag Kashyap’s level of consistency and innovation is hard to match. The music in his films is always a part of the narrative and he has collaborated with some of the best musical talents in this country.

From Vishal Bharadwaj to Gulzar to Piyush Mishra to Amit Trivedi, his films always boast of unique music. Anurag’s first feature film as a director was Paanch, which didn’t get a theatrical release. I was too young to understand Kashyap’s cinema in the mid-2000s. In fact, the first Kashyap film I saw or rather was blown away after watching the film DevD.

DevD had 18 songs and all of these were chartbusters. We got Amit Trivedi and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s word after DevD. Kashyap literally has a knack for talent. Imagine casting Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a bandmaster, composing a brass band song- Emotional atyachaar and making it a national breakup anthem. The films entire album did complete justice in trapping the audience in the messy state of mind of its angst-fueled protagonist - Dev.

Let’s talk about the song Pardesi here. We see the star of Dev’s self-destruction in this song. We see Dev knocking back to back drinks at a bar. The song has dizzying hallucinatory visuals that depicts Devs drunken state of mind and with this song comes to the use of DANCE. This was one of the first Kashyap films in which we saw the mysterious twilight players breakdancing. This was used by him as a method of expression. He has used this technique in his other films like mukkabaaz and manmarziyaan to delicious the mood of the film. They can also be seen as a silent witness which is a recurring trope in his films.

Anurag Kashyap has always mentioned in his interviews that he doesn’t look at music as a separate part of a film, it’s always a primary part, a part that Is as much as important let’s say dialogues are or casting actors are. The songs in his films describe the state of mind of the character. And that is the reason the album gets Famous once the movie is released and not before the release of the film as a marketing tool as we have seen in other films release. The best example is gangs of Wasseypur’s music. While Wasseypur is a gritty crime saga, it’s also one of the most entertaining films.

Long before Bollywood started raving about the divine, post-gully boy, Kashyap used divine powerful voice in mukkabaaz placing the angst and the hustle of divine’s emotions while showing Sharvan’s journey of becoming mukkabaaz.

Even Bombay velvet’s music perfectly incorporated the mood of the film. The film might have failed at the box office but Kashyap is someone who always keeps taking risks and never shies away from speaking his mind out through his films and that is what makes him a director, who actually cares about the art. Even though songs are required to be in the narrative, he’s at least going to make them look fresh and innovative