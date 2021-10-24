Anushka Dandekar has a complicated comeback on what Karan Kundra talks about her in BB15!!

Anushka Dandekar share a mysterious post after Karan talks about her in BB15. The shared posts indirectly hints towards the ongoing situations going in her life.

Anushka Dandekar re-shared a post by singer, Britney Spears along with a picture of actor, Morgan Freeman. The post could be read as, "Funny thing about getting older: Your eyesight starts getting weaker but your ability to see through people's bull** gets much better."

Taking to her Instagram stories, she bared her heart out and stated that her present situation makes her want to say so many things but she wants to maintain her sanity, she wrote: 'I'm feeling this after seeing that! I literally want to say so much, show so much... But I will still respectfully keep my peace and sanity because I deserve better than this constant deceitful life. I am talking to all of you women and men out there who underestimate yourself & believe you deserve less. You do not!"

In another IG story, Anusha Dandekar shared a cryptic post that talked about people lying so that it might not make one take some tough decisions in life. Her post can be read as: "He doesn't lie to you because the truth will hurt your feelings. He lies to you because the truth might provoke you to make choices that won't serve his interests."

It seems Anushka is holding to much within her. What do you think, Anushka's entry as a wildcard in BB15 will add spice to the show?