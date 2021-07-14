Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh are more enjoyable to watch onscreen than him and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh being a power couple aside, I think he makes for a fantastic pairing with Anushka Sharma onscreen. Deepika and Ranveer have of course stunned everyone with their chemistry in movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Them being married in real life also plays in a role in how much they are adored both on and off screen. But their equation in movies is different. Don't get me wrong, they're obviously great to watch. But it's Anushka and Ranveer who are genuinely fun to see in films. Their pair somehow feels more refreshing and interesting.





That could also be because of the kind of movies they're in. Where Band Baaja Baaraat and Dil Dhadakne Do are more lighthearted movies, Deepika-Ranveer have starred in a different genre altogether.





Anyway I'd like to watch more of Anushka-Ranveer onscreen. Which pairing do you prefer? And if you're a fan of Deepika and Ranveer in movies, would you like to watch how their equation would pan out in romantic comedies?