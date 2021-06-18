Anushka Sharma and Siddharth Malhotra to work together in the upcoming movie - ‘Priceless’

It’s a remake of a French movie called ‘Hors de Prix’ and by the same name, ‘Priceless’, in English. Though I’m not really much for remakes. But I’m quite excited for Anushka to make a comeback in films after her hiatus since late 2018 after the movie ‘Zero’ and the pairing seems interesting too. They look sweet together and I’m sure they’ll do great in the film as well.

What’s about you? Are you excited for the film and the new pairing of actors, Siddharth and Anushka as well?