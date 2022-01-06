Before Anushka Sharma in Chakda 'Xpress, Kangana, Taapsee, and other actresses who have played sportswomen in films. Tell me your fav?

Anushka Sharma will star in the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Finally, the title of the film was revealed this morning, and it is Chakda 'Xpress. Anushka's admirers are eager to see her in the Netflix film as a sportswoman, but there are some who are dissatisfied with her casting. Netizens believe that instead of Anushka Sharma, the filmmakers should have selected a Bengali actress. Many actresses, including Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, and others, have played sportswomen in films before Anushka.





Parineeti Chopra starred in Saina, a biopic on Saina Nehwal, last year. Despite the film's poor box office performance, Parineeti's performance was praised.





Rashmi Rocket, a film starring Taapsee Pannu, was one of the greatest of 2021, and the actress' portrayal of a sprinter grabbed everyone's heart. Shabaash Mithu, a biopic about Mithali Raj, would also feature her as a cricketer.





Without Priyanka Chopra, the list would be incomplete. She was great both in and out of the role of Mary Kom.





Kangana Ranaut gave an outstanding performance in the 2020 film Panga. In it, she played the part of a Kabaddi player.





Fatima Sana Shaikh played Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan film Dangal, and she wowed the audience with her performance.





Sanya Malhotra played Babita Kumari in Dangal, and her performance, like Fatima's, received a lot of praise.





