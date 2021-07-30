From Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, celebs who run a successful side business

The Bollywood film industry can be unpredictable. As they say, every friday destiny changes. This is why despite being successful actors, many celebs run their own side business. Here are some actors/actresses who have aced it in both acting and in entrepreneurship. I'm not gonna mention the obvious ones like Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan.

Anushka Sharma - Anushka runs a successful film production company with her brother Karnesh, called Clean Slate Filmz. From 'NH10, to 'Paatal Lok', Anushka has proved to be one of the most successful actor-producers in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone - One of the most successful actresses of B-town has her apparel line called 'All About You'. She had launched it in collaboration with Myntra. She also had a women's fashion line with Van Hussain.

Priyanka Chopra - Priyanka has aced it in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She has her own production company titled Purple Pebbles Pictures' which has produced some Award-winning regional films. In 2020, she also launched her restaurant in New York called SONA.