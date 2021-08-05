Is Anushka Sharma really one of the top actresses?

Anushka Sharma debuted with Shahrukh Khan in the super hit movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jori in 2008. The actress has been part of many blockbusters naming PK and Sultan. She proved her acting chops in movies like Band Baja Baraat. Anushka undoubtedly is talented; However, I often see her being regarded as one of the best or top actress, and it kinda baffles me to be honest.

Anushka has been part of blockbusters, but can we really credit her for the success of PK and Sultan? The movies worked because of Khans. It may sound sexist, but its true!

Since Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, all of her movies have failed to work at the box office and none of her performances have stood out. Katrina is regarded more for Zero than Anushka. Even a massy movie like Made in India hardly managed to be a semi hit.

Repetitive roles. Anushka often plays the bubbly girl. BBB, ADHM, Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, DDD, Patiala House, don't you think her characters are very very similar?

She's mostly in news for her relationship with Virat Kohli and now for motherhood. Its ironic that she wanted to keep her personal life away from media scrutiny but that's all she's talked for now.

I know she's a great producer, but a top actress? I don't think so. What do y'all think. Let me know in the comments.