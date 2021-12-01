Anushka Sharma shares a perfect mantra for anger management!

Anushka Sharma recently shared a piece of valuable advice for all her followers and fans on Instagram. On her Instagram story, she shared a photo that explained how you can manage your anger in public and live peacefully. Here's what she shared:

"Wait 90 secs before typing...the world will be a better place", wrote Anushka as she shared a doctor's tip on how one can control their temper. As per this mantra, all you need to do is just keep mum and not utter a single word for 90 seconds when in anger and it will make a huge difference in the way you respond to the situation thereafter."

"When you have that psychological response when you get angry, it only takes ninety seconds. It takes ninety seconds from the moment you feel that trigger happen, and you feel yourself starting to get angry, for the chemicals to flush through your body and then flush completely out of you. Ninety seconds is all", reads the note.

After a few hours, Anushka also shared a famous verse by Oprah that quotes, "All of us are seeking the same thing. We share the desire to fulfil the highest, truest expressions of ourselves as human beings."

