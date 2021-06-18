From Anushka Sharma's PR to her co-star in 3 months; Parineeti Chopra's Journey in Bollywood!

Parineeti Chopra has been a part of the industry for around a decade now but did you know that acting and Bollywood was not always a dream of Parineeti? The actress has a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School. She had no plans of coming back to India but the economic recession forced her to return in 2009. Not a lot of people are aware that the actress was actually working as a public-relations consultant at Yash Raj Films Studio for a long time before her debut.





She also revealed in a recent “Ask Me Anything” session that she even handled Anushka Sharma’s interviews for her blockbuster movie, Band Baaja Baarat and 3 months later, she became her co-star in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.





Her time working for Yash Raj Film Studios made her fall in love with the art of acting and when she gave a dummy audition for the company’s casting director, she had no idea that the audition tape will reach Aditya Chopra and she will be sign a three-film deal with the Yash Raj Productions.





Did you know about the journey of Parineeti Chopra in Bollywood?