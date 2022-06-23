Any expectations from Khushi Kapoor's debut?
Zoya Akhtar is all set to launch the upcoming stars of this generation, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda in 'The Archies'. Just recently the cast completed their Ooty schedule and have reached Bombay. The audience is looking forward to Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan's debut. Both are kids of super mega stars, Sridevi and Shah Rukh Khan. Khushi's sister Jhanvi has not yet been successful in grabbing the audience's attention. When it comes to Khushi, there are still doubts going around if she can beat her sister or not. Comparing both the sisters to Sridevi is not possible because reaching that height is a very big accomplishment for Khushi as well as Jhanvi. When the teaser was launched, people found it too soon to judge her. I have a feeling she won't be able to sustain herself in Bollywood but what do you think?