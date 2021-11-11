Anyone else feels that there is a huge difference between the real and reel life Ayushmann Khurrana?

If you look at the filmography of Ayushmann Khurrana, one thing that is common in all of his films is the kind of content and the message he delivers to the audiences. Be it Bala or Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, or my favorite Article 15, every movie of Ayushmann Khurrana aims to deliver some sort of message that projects him as this tremendously concerned person about everything wrong with society.

But what I feel is that there is a stark difference between the real and reel life Ayushmann Khurrana. On one hand the real life Ayushmann is always seen preaching in his movies but in reel life he's almost the opposite. The most recent example would be, the Aryan Khan drug case. While almost everyone from the industry supported Shahrukh Khan and commented their views in support of Aryan Khan or at least what they felt like, Aayushmann chose to keep silent on the issue.

He rather chose to write a birthday wish for his Idol SRK, probably because nobody would question a b'day wish! And this is just one of the examples. I, as an audience and as a fan would really like the real-life Ayushmann to be somewhat like the Aayushmann that we see on screen. Does anyone else feel the same?