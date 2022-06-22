Is anyone else tired of seeing Sanjay Dutt in action movies?

Sanjay Dutt's story is one of the most inspiring stories of an actor from Bollywood. Even though he has a very strong family background, the actor has gone through some serious ups and downs in his life. Yesterday and today, Sanjay Dutt has always remained no 1 and no one could replace what he does for the cinema. Most of his movies have been action genre and even though Sanjay Dutt has expanded his horizons, I think he should give equal focus to all the genres. Honestly, now I'm tired of seeing him only perform in action films. His most famous action movies are as follows: KGF Chapter 2, Hathyar, Deewar, Namak, Vaastav, Meenakshi Seshadri, and many more. In recent times the actor was seen in 'KGF Chapter 2'.

The audience loved the film and the performance by every actor. It was not only the storyline or the VFX but also the acting that moved the audience. KGF Chapter 2 involved a lot of action and if you're Sanju Baba's fan then it's not a surprise to know that he likes to do his action scenes himself instead of a body double. As much as I love him performing in action films I would enjoy him performing in comedy genres or maybe even rom-com family drama. What do you think?