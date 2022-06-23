Anyone else wants JugJug Jeeyo to fail at the box office?

The upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" is a family drama from Karan Johar, who is well-known for his work on family-friendly films. The movie has an impressive cast like Anil Kapoor, Nithu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Adwani, Prajakta Kohli and Mahis Paul.





The promotional events have gone all strong with Kiara and Varun promoting the film in different cities and shows. In spite of such an entertaining storyline and the famous stars of Bollywood, there is still a feeling that the film is just going to flop.





From viewers' perspective: We still consider movies as entertainment. Irrespective of the content we want to enjoy those 2:30 hours. We need a few cliche scenes, Illogical (Non-physics) fights romantic & erotic scenes, some double-meaning comedy, Six random unnecessary - incongruent songs, etc. At the end of the day a Producer is a Businessman, why should he think about the message and content of a movie instead of Box office collection.





Still hoping that the film might just give us a surprise? I am personally waiting for Praju!





What are your views about this?