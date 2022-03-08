Apink's Jung Eunji confirmed to join 2PM's Taecyeon and Ha Seok-Jin for upcoming thriller drama

Apink's Jung Eun-Ji, 2PM's Taecyeon and Ha Seok-Jin will be working together for a new drama 'Blind' (literal title). The thriller-mystery-legal drama tells about people who unfairly became victims just because they are ordinary and closed their eyes to uncomfortable truths.





It will revolve around the lives of detectives, judges, law school students, and jurors. It will be written by Kwon Ki Kyung known for "Andante" and directed by Shin Yong-Hwi known for other hit crime dramas "Tunnel" and "Voice 4."





Jung Eun-Ji will play a social worker who is broad-minded and generous despite being very young. Meanwhile, Ok Taecyeon will play the role of a lawyer who dreams of saving the world by publishing the evil.





Meanwhile, Jung Eun-Ji just made a comeback with her fellow Apink members. The group released the album "HORN" and title track "Dilemma" celebrating 10th Anniversary. Are you excited about the upcoming drama? What are you expecting?