Apparently, producer Charmme blamed Pushpa and RRR for the failure of the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's liger

Everyone's experience with Liger has been terrible. With the action drama, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday experienced their biggest career failures. Although it is claimed that the producers have recouped their costs through digital and satellite rights, the fact that the film is a box office catastrophe is truly disappointing. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme, and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produced the film. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Charmee discussed how they are coping with the movie's failure.





People now have access to greater entertainment through OTT, according to the actress-producer. Even expensive films air on TV within months. Only an event movie, according to her, has the power to attract people into theatres. It was difficult, according to Charmee, to assess how differently Tollywood and Bollywood were operating at the moment. She claimed that the Telugu films Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2 all performed exceptionally well in August. The three of them have earned roughly Rs 150–170 crores only from theatregoers. She was quoted as saying, "It is difficult to understand since it doesn't mean people in the South are crazy for films. It is a scary and depressing situation."





The production of Liger apparently began in 2020 after the producer team met Karan Johar in 2019. She claimed that they persevered through the lockdowns, third waves, and the period when the halls functioned at a reduced capacity since they were certain of a theatrical release. Charmee claimed that although it was a stressful time, they never gave up on the OTT release. She was quoted as saying to the paper, "It was our responsibility to let other major films, such as RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, come out first. Then, we lost summer and rain arrived, so we had to release it on August 25. We faced constant hurdles, but we never gave up."





Well, it is tough for the team but Liger is one of the biggest disasters of the year



















