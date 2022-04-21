APPLE took utmost care of Lee Min Ho before filming bed scenes in Pachinko

Apple has invested a huge amount of money in the production of Pachinko. Lee Min Ho was surprised by the fact that the team had recreated Busan's fish market in Canada.

Secondly, the actors were also assigned a psychologist before filming a bed scene. The psychologist interviewed each artist personally asking them about their mental health to make sure the filming goes smoothly.

Lee Min Ho revealed that this kind and thoughtful step was of great help to the actors.

Picture: Courtesy of Apple TV