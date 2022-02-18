Apple TV+ drops trailer of 'Pachinko' that teases an epic saga of an uprooted family

Apple TV+'s new drama "Pachinko" starring Lee Min-ho, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Jimmi Simpson among other star cast has finally dropped its official trailer, and it has 'Epic' written all over it. The series is an adaptation of the best-seller novel by Korean American author Min Jin Lee. The story will revolve around a Korean family across four generations and will deal with the challenges that are faced by them in the process.





The trailer gives a glimpse of the story which is set in the Korean Political background. A love story at its core but it also deals with various issues such as racism, colonialism and stereotypes. The series is a multilingual project, featuring Korean, Japanese, and English. the story will be told in the span of eight episodes.





The drama is all set to release on March 25, 2022, on Apple TV+. Will you be streaming it?