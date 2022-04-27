Apple TV+'s 'Pachinko' Renewed For Season 2

Pachinko has been renewed for a second season!





Season 1 of the global AppleTV+ original series 'Pachinko' wrapped up on April 29 with a total of 8 episodes and Producer Soo Hugh just revealed that the show has been renewed for season 2.





Producer Soo Hugh relayed in light of the series' renewal, "Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family... I'm grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show, and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It's an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew."





Based off of the bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee, 'Pachinko' stars 'Academy' award-winning actress Youn Yeojung, Lee Minho, Kim Minha, Jung Eunchae and more, 'Pachinko' follows the journey of a Korean immigrant family across four generations from Korea, to Japan and the United States while facing war, peace, love, heartbreak, victory and judgement.





Have you finised Season 1? Do you think Season 2 will also be a hit?



