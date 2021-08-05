Appreciation post for Titan Skin fragrance range!

A fragrance follows you; it chases you and lingers behind you. It’s a reference mark.

Perfume makes the silence talk. And here, presenting hands down the best fragrance I own. The Miniatures' fragrance gift pack by Skinn is a perfect present for women which can be worn for all occasions.

Sheer is a French Eau De Parfum created by the renowned and celebrated French perfumer Nathalie Lorson. The perfume imparts a whiff of refreshing, floral notes to the wearer.

Sheer paints the picture of a vibrant yet refined woman – a sparkling floral fruity fragrance with an unexpected softness.

On the other hand, Celeste belongs to the Woody family and has an intense French Eau De Parfum. Created by the renowned and celebrated French perfumer Harry Fremont, the perfume releases a whiff of sweetness that grows slowly into the air.

The top note of this lady's perfume contains pear, ginger, grapefruit, and orange while Jasmine, Water Lily, and floral nectar are in heart notes while the base note contains sandalwood, apricot nectar, and Musk.

These perfumes are originated in France and are skin-friendly since they are dermatologically tested.