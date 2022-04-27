Is April's Nauen signing with 'Namoo Actors'?

Former April member Naeun had already done lots of acting gigs, but it seems like she'll be a full-time actress.





It's been revealed that Naeun had a meeting with Namoo Actors. The reputed company is known for handling actors like Song Kang, Seohyun of Girls' Generation, and more.





The idol-actor made her debut through the group 'April' in 2015. She also acted in prominent dramas like 'Extraordinary You' and 'A-TEEN'. Last year, Naeun was embroiled in a bullying controversy. After a few months, the group disbanded. Should she become a full-time actress or continue being an idol-actor?