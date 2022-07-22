Apurva: Tara Sutaria's First Solo Lead Film, Has Been Announced!

Ek Villain Returns, Tara Sutaria's upcoming film, is getting ready. The actress just signed Apurva, her first solo starring role.

The suspenseful thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is made by Star Studios and Cine1 Studios, both of which are run by Murad Khetani.

Apurva, which purportedly depicts the tale of a girl who survives a terrible night by using her wits and courage in this high-stakes game of life and death, will include Tara in a never-before-seen avatar!

Tara said, "I couldn't have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I'm thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds."