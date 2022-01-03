AR Rahman's eldest daughter Khatija got engaged!

The leading Indian music composer and well-known music artist is in news because of his eldest daughter Khatija. He has been on cloud nine right now because his eldest daughter Khadija Rahman just got engaged to Riyasdeen Mohamed Shaik on December 29th in Chennai.

It was also mentioned that due to the high rise of Covid they kept the engagement ceremony very intimate with just close family and friends. The wedding date is also been finalized and the wedding is also going to be very intimate and with just close friends and family.

Khatija Rahman walked in the step of her father as she also started singing at a very young age, she sang a song for Rajnikanth film Robo at the age of 14th alongside the famous SP. Balasubramanyam and AR Rahman himself!