Is Aranyak worth binge-watching or not? Find out now

In Bengali, the word 'Aranyak' means 'forest inhabitant.' It relates to the mythological Nartendua, a half-human, half-panther beast that is terrorizing the town of Sironah in North India's hilly and forested landscape. The rape and gruesome death of Aimee (Anastasiya Hamolka), the 19-year-old daughter of a French tourist, Julie Baptiste (Breshna Khan), resurrects the story of the Nartendua, who allegedly terrorized the village years ago when it killed nine females. Station House Officers of Sironah Police Station, Kasturi Dogra (Raveena Tandon) and Angad Mallik, are leading the investigation into this eight-episode whodunit (Parambrata Chattopadhyay).

Apart from ambition, Kasturi has a daughter who is the same age as the victim, and Angad is plagued by his past, which motivates the duo to examine the case with zeal. During the investigation, among others, they deal with: Jagdamba Dhumal (Meghna Malik), a politician who is trying to protect her wayward son Kanti (Tejaswi Dev); Mr. Manhas (Zakir Hussain), the influential local politician cum businessman who is trying to spread his tentacles into the society along with his prospective son-in-law Ravi Prashar (Indraneil Sengupta); Bunty Rawat (Wishvesh Sharkholi) a tourist guide who is pressurised to confess;

Sunder (Ajeet Singh Palwat) a drug peddler who is trying to make a fast buck; Omi Chawla (Mahesh Shetty) a nefarious drug dealer; and Mahadev Dogra (Ashutosh Rana) the retired Head Constable and Kasturi's father-in-law who was attacked by the Nartendua years ago. On the acting front, each performer is sincere, natural, and gives a strong performance. Raveena Tandon, though, deserves a special note.

After a long period, this is most likely one of her best performances. With her unglamorous manner and rustic pahadi accent, she effortlessly captures the essence of her character. While the concept of this Netflix series is intriguing, with political ploys, personal motivations, and the myth of the deadly creature, the premise and setting of the story look to be overused.

The sitcom 'Candy,' which is currently streaming on Voot, is unquestionably one of them. But who can blame them, especially if they enjoy murder mysteries?