Arbaaz Khan believes that drug racket against Bollywood celebrities is a part of some campaign, Do you agree?

Recently Arbaaz Khan said in an interview that from the past one year, a lot of cases regarding sex racket and drug abuse involving Bollywood actors are seen. He believes that it's all part of some campaign that is run against Bollywood stars.

He further said “This has been done intentionally because it can’t be that things have been happening for 100 years and in one year suddenly everything changed. It has been instigated, probably planned'. Do you agree to Arbaaz Khan?