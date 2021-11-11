Archies' Bollywood remake has been confirmed by Zoya Akhtar, will Suhana Khan still be a part of it?

Millions of people throughout the world consider The Archies to be one of their all-time favourite comics. And this legendary comic's iconic characters are all prepared to go Desi. And it is none other than Zoya Akhtar who has taken on the task of giving these imaginary characters a Desi flavour. She has unveiled her new initiative, which will be immediately streamed on Netflix, in her own creative and imaginative style.





Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, was reportedly supposed to make her Bollywood debut with this movie, but her family is now keeping a low profile, so it's unclear whether she will be on board or not.





This is what Zoya Akhtar stated on her Instagram account, and don't miss the comic's characters conversing in the photos she posted.





she wrote, “Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! “The Archies”. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix.”





Are you excited?