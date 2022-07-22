Are Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Dating?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Suryanarayan, better known by his stage as Siddharth, are well-known Bollywood actors who have drawn notice for their on-screen romance.





The pair appeared together in Maha Samudram, a 2021 film directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The couple is reportedly already involved in a relationship.





When a video of the pair exiting a Mumbai salon together appeared online, the allegations about their romance started to circulate.





The purported pair emerged from the salon as the paparazzi had gathered outside and began taking pictures of them. Siddharth became irritated and asked the photographers not to take pictures of them.





The couple is said to be dating each other from the time they worked together in Maha Samudram.