Are Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone friends?

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are two of the most talented and gorgeous actresses of our generation but are they friends? They have always been kind and generous towards each other and appeared together on various occasions as well. They even appeared on Karan Johar's show together in Season 6 and their chemistry was amazing and the vibe they both were portraying towards each other was genuine and pure.

Some people speculate that they don't share a good relationship because of their relationships with Ranbir Kapoor and time and time again they have proved everyone wrong. One of the best group of people in Bollywood is Ranbir-Ranveer-Alia-Deepika.

What are your thoughts on this?