Are Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh being projected as the next big onscreen couple in Bollywood?

Deepika Padukone might be out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra, but Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh remain to be seen as the leads in the movie. From the confusion that Ranbir Kapoor was to play the lead to Deepika Padukone playing Roopmati, the movie's casting keep seeing new reports. This means that Ranveer and Alia will be essaying the lead pair in the movie.

The two are also set to star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The first look of the movie has generated hype, and the latest news is that Alia and Ranveer are finding the shoot of both these films to collide. Since the lead pairing in the movie is the same, the dates will be clashing.

This means that it will be their third collaboration as an onscreen couple post Gully Boy. It is only one movie short of the Deepika-Ranveer pairing who were seen in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and upcoming 83! Are Alia and Ranveer going to become the next popular onscreen couple? And are you interested in this pairing?