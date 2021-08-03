Are Bhoot Police and Ek Villan 2 the last chance saloon for Arjun Kapoor?

So, what's the matter with Arjun Kapoor? Is he a misfortune victim? Is it possible that he's picking lousy scripts? Is he not being utilized to his full potential by the directors? Because Arjun has all of the ingredients to be a commercially successful actor, but there are a few factors that are holding him back. There are no great films that come to my mind when I think of Arjun's career. Let us not forget that he is no stranger to the industry, having made his debut in 2011 with the film ‘Ishaqzaade,' produced by Yash Raj Films.

I believe Arjun is a well-spoken man, but he has a number of flaws in terms of work ethic, fitness, and acting ability, all of which are non-negotiable in the current situation. You should be dynamic, lively, and make wise decisions as an actor. Arjun isn't really interesting or charismatic as a star, and he basically goes through the motions.

Arjun Kapoor is 36 years old, and his upcoming films Bhooth Police and Ek Villan 2 are both very important to him. Sardar ka grandson, Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar, Namaste England, Half Girlfriend, Tevar, and Mubarakkan are just a few of Arjun's recent flops.

Arjun Kapoor is waging a tough struggle, and if Bhooth police and Ek Villan 2 tanks, his career will face some serious roadblocks.

I feel You must construct and make your own luck because time and tide do not wait for anyone.

Bhooth Police and Ek Villan 2 are very crucial projects for Arjun and he has to give a hit sooner rather than later.