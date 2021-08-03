Are Bollywood Movies Taking Credits for National Sports Victories?

Didn't we all love Chak de India? I can proudly say I did! But is our awareness about this National game only because of the movie? Specially for Women's hockey team? Recently I read how media channels interviewed actresses from Chal De India for a win by India women's hockey team. People have a view that it's because of movies like Chal De India, women are encouraged to go and play Hockey for the Country. According to me this doesn't really make much sense, movies, no matter how realistic they look are meant to entertainment and message. It's really remarkable if it provokes someone to pursue their dreams. But Media needs to stop giving unwanted credits to Bollywood movies that have nothing major to do with current Victories. After all, the players are the one that should receive all the credits and appreciations. Movies need to be taken as Movies and given value Accordingly. Do you also feel this is a weird kinda impact of bollywood over Indian Sports?