Are Cricket based movies becoming a trend?

Cricket was always hyped among the watchers. Now that we are getting to cricket-based movies as well, the Hype is getting real. Critics like me will always find ways to criticize when something becomes ‘Hype’ but as an audience, we are the first ones to watch these movies. Kartik Aryan recently uploaded a picture on his social media which brought me to think if I'll be ready to watch another movie based on cricket after 83 and Jersey. Initially, my toxic ego resisted the thought but I also wanted to watch a movie that has cricket and Kartik involved in it. Nevertheless, Sushant Singh Rajput was the first to start this trend which Ranveer, Shahid, and now Kartik are taking forward.