Are dating rumors of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal true?

Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been making headlines for their reported relationship for quite some time.





They're dating, and it's official.





The actor from The Notebook turned to Instagram to share adorable videos of the two of them together. "Happy Birthday Sonzzz," he captioned the video. Thank you for not murdering me. I adore you. Let's hope for a lot more food, flights, love, and laughing in the future. P.S. – This video captures the totality of our friendship."

One message in particular stuck out among the sea of hearts and fire emojis in the comments section. "Thaaankkk uuu... love uuu... now im coming to murder uuuuu."

Sona AKA Sonakshi has always been outspoken about her personal life, stating that she is unmarried and looking for someone special. "My family doesn't pressurise me, they know I'm working, I'm enjoying my career, and......," she previously stated regarding her wedding. I need to find a boy first, and then I can get married."





So, Happy for them?







