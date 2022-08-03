Are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the sequel to Brahmastra Part 2?

Finally available comes Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva, and the anticipation is genuine! As the credits rolled, Dev was revealed in Brahmastra Part 2, and fans are excited to discover who will play Dev and Amrita!





The essential premise is that Dev-Amrita are introduced in brief flashes as an intriguing couple in the franchise who are at the centre of the conflict for Brahmastra. Although their faces weren't revealed until the very end, the small glimpses have already inspired a number of fan hypotheses. They believe Deepika Padukone will portray Amrita, and Ranveer Singh will portray Dev.





The cringe-worthy romance between Isha and Shiva in Brahmastra has drawn criticism, but the CGI, cinematography, and Astraverse history have kept the fan following intrigued. I hope the romance grows more naturally in the following chapter! Nevertheless, watching the movie on a wide screen was a visually amazing experience. large room for development but also great promise!





If all four Superstars appear together in the sequel, it will undoubtedly be the casting coup of the decade! What do you guys think? Amrita and Dev must be who? Start your speculation now.