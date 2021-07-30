Feminism defined by the Cambridge English Dictionary is “the belief that women should be granted the same rights, power, and opportunities as men and treated in the same manner or the set of activities intended to achieve this state.” It is now trendy for everyone to identify as a feminist, and rightly so! I am a feminist, you are a feminist, and if you are not, you are frowned upon, disgustedly looked at, and labeled as a misogynist.

The list includes Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Radhika Apte, and many more. These actresses are proud feminists who want equal rights in the industry.

Sonam Kapoor has an opinion on everything and is very self-confident. Has she ever asked her father, Anil Kapoor, who is in his 60s, why he acts in films like 'Welcome Back,' the 'Race' franchise, and 'No Entry,' in which women are treated as dumb and idiotic and are only there as sex objects? Why doesn't Sonam bring these issues up in public, and what are her thoughts on item songs?

While Bollywood is improving, it is still deeply ingrained in misogyny and sexism. Priyanka Chopra is now a worldwide sensation, but she has previously performed songs such as "Babli Badmaash Hai" and "Pinki Hai Paisowali Ki" (I am not kidding, these are the lyrics of a song). Is this how she envisions women on screen?

Kangana Ranaut is a feminist, right? Her behavior, speech, and use of filthy and unpleasant language to target other people would not be considered feminist. The four-time national award winner shows no regard for others, and yelling and screaming don't always imply that you're making the proper point.

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are two of the best actresses of this generation, but they are also pseudo-feminists. They frequently appear on Kapil Sharma's shows, in which he is a blatant misogynist and a sexist. Why would you go on a show like this and make a mockery of your principles if you believe in feminism?

Feminism is a reality of our times that we must all embrace, but it cannot be a "pick and choose" approach. If you believe in something, you should stand up for it regardless of the consequences.

The 21st century is all about being equal and changing the rules of the game for women, who have been suppressed and bullied a lot. But for god sake don't be rank opportunists and utilize the feminism tag whenever it suits your purposes.