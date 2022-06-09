Are Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff still in love?

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are a rumored couple. The couple has worked in the Bhaaghi series. But apart from that, paparazzi have snapped them together in the airport, at restaurants, and party. Both of them haven't denied or accepted their relationship publicly but some sources seem to confirm their relationship. It's been a while since we have seen them together so are they still in love or not?

On-screen there is a lot of chemistry and so is the same off-screen. Disha and Tiger have always said that they're good friends. The reason why they consider each other good friends is because of their lifestyle similarities.

It's no surprise that Disha and Tiger love to have a strict lifestyle because have you seen that body. Not only that but if reports are to be believed then Disha shares a special bond with the Shroff family.