Are Facial Oils Beneficial For Oily Skin?

Nowadays, facial oil is gaining a lot of popularity in the skincare routine. Yes, facial oil is suitable for oily skin because it nourishes our skin, clogs out pores, and balances sebum properties. Dry skin produces excess sebum to compensate for the dryness so skin feels oily and slick all the time. Some examples of non-comedogenic oils such as walnut oil, jojoba oil, almond oil, and argan oil.

How To Use Facial Oil For Oily skin

The very first step is to cleanse your face with a face wash and follow up with the alcohol-free toner. The next step is to apply lightweight moisturizer all over your face and neck. The final step is to apply non-comedogenic oil like a Lakme Absolute Argan Oil Radiance Overnight Oil-in-Serum. The anti-oxidant present in the oil helps to nourish and moisturize your skin. Argan oil is very lightweight so it is easily absorbed by the skin.