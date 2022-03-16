Are fans doubting Alia's new Hollywood project?

As much as fans are excited for Alia's performance in her Hollywood movie, there are a section of people who think the opposite. People are assuming if Alia just signed the film because it's a Hollywood film or is she really serious about this. I personally feel, Alia is a smart women and won't take such big decisions just for the sake of it. She would have thought about the entire situation and then taken this massive step. In a recent interview, the actress shared about her experiencing with signing films. She said, "I just don't want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant."

Do you think the actress will be able to satisfy the audience?