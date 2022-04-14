Are the filmmakers of Acharya planning to cut Kajal Aggarwal's scenes from the movie?

Acharya is all set to release on 29th April, 2022. Fan's a re quite excited for this movie because the Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are going to share the screen together. The movie is going to be directed and produced by Koratala Siva. Apart from Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, we're going to witness Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde.

If reports are to be beleieved then Kajal Aggarwal and the director of thr film, Koratala Siva have been having issues with each other. If these's issue continue, it is said that the filmmakers can cut the scenes of Kajal Aggarwal.

What do you guys think about this?