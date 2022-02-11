Are the filmmakers of Dream Girl planning to make a squeal?

Dream Girl was released in 2019 and it stared Ayushman Khurana along with Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie turned out to be a big hit for the actor and everyone praised him for his role. Now, if reports are to be believed then Dream Girl 2 is going to happen. The filmmakers have decided to start the process from June 2022. Just like most of Ayushman's films even Dream Girl 2 is going to have a social message in the end.

What are your thoughts on this?