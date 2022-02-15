tvN hit medical drama "Hospital Playlist" directed by one of the finest directors in South Korea, Shin Won-ho may be returning for the third season. The drama starring our very own "Mido and Falasol", Jung Kyung-ho, Jeon Mi-do, Yoo Yeon-seo, Cho Jung-seok and Kim Dae-myung has already delivered two highly popular and critically acclaimed seasons of this "Wise Life" series. But now, actors Jeon Mi-do, Kim dae-myung and Jung Kyung-ho recently posted a few pictures on Instagram, clicked in the lobby of Yulje Hospital with different hairstyles.





The pictures raised fans' curiosity as the fans were quick to notice that they were in slightly different looks and hence, they are the latest pictures. Fans bombarded the comment sections with comments like, "Is season 3 coming?", "I'll take this as they will start filming "Hospital Playlist 3" etc. Well, now we can't wait for the official announcement. If the third season actually comes out, what storyline would you want to see more?