Are influencers misleading by promoting wrong beauty products? #BeautyTruthBomb

Not every product that a popular influencer recommends is valuable. Many influencers don't even use the products in reality and just promote them for payments. The originality and realness of beauty influencers has been coming under question for the past years. I have seen people trying products that the influencers claimed are the best but were not effective at all. The claims were wrong, the effects were wrong and in some cases the prices also differed. They also promote codes but it's just another scam by brands and them together. Influencers either need to practice what they preach or be honest enough in their reviews and collabs to not mislead the audience. What do you think ?