Are Jackson Wang and (G)I-DLE's Yuqi dating? Yuqi spotted visiting Jackson's house and left next morning with roses

The names of the 2 K-Pop stars is a hot search topic around the world. According to the Chinese media, Yuqi allegedly spent the night in Jackson's house and left the next morning with a bag of roses.





According to the videos surfacing on the internet, Song Yuqi first arrived in Beijing on November 23rd, 2021. After checking into a hotel, she was seen going to a real estate, the same place where the former GOT7 member lives. The next morning, a driver was sent to Yuqi's hotel to fetch her assistant. According to paparazzi, the driver was under Jackson's employment. Then they both picked up Yuqi, during which she was spotted holding 3 stalks of roses. Later that day, Jackson left for Korea. On the 3rd day, Yuqi was set to fly back to Korea and was spotted again with those roses at the airport.





They and their agencies are yet to release a statement. Fans are making speculations about the reports. Also, it is well known that they already worked together for Chinese variety shows, showed good friendship on-screen, and are definitely friends. What do you think?