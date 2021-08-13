Are Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan The New BFF’s Of B-Town?

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the millennial trendsetters of the generation are often pitted against each other on multiple occasions whether it’s about their acting skills or their fashion choices. These comparisons have often lead to animosity, but these young starlets have been constantly proving the haters wrong by sharing a great relationship with each other.

The duo has frequently been spotted at the hippiest parties together, along with sharing similar fashion choices and wishing each other well before any special event. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor personally went to wish Sara on her birthday, isn't that something! Moreover, the two have also turned out to be great workout buddies, talk about setting massive ‘friendship goals’.

Well, it’s obviously better for actors to be friends and co-exist in a healthy environment rather than being indifferent to one another don’t you think? What are your views on this new BFF duo of Bollywood?