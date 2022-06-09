Are Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey friends?

We all know how close Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are but now have they become a trio with Ananya Pandey entering. Sara and Janhvi give vibes to one of those travel buddies. Both the actress are always spotted traveling together. Ananya and Sara have become close and it's quite visible because of the bond they shared during IIFA. Janhvi and Ananya have been friends since the start as Shanaya and Ananya are childhood best friends.

Sara has mentioned that Janhvi and she are not 'best-friends' but they're very close to each other. It is also reported that these three actresses will have a cameo in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' for a song. Do you think this is true?