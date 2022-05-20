Are Kareena Kapoor's charm and career over in Bollywood?

Kareena Kapoor is a notable example of poor career management. When she started her career, she dared to do a few different movies which were character-driven (e.g. Chameli, Dev etc.) However, the lukewarm response to these movies made her wary of such roles.

Despite being lauded critically for these roles, she felt disappointed due to the commercial failure of these roles. She seems to make a conscious decision of focussing on big-budget movies with big stars. Getting these roles wasn't a problem for her, given her family connections and she did one such movie after the other, where she wasn't able to leave any mark. 3 Idiots, Bodyguard, Singham Returns, Ra. One and very recently Bajarangi Bhaijaan are a few examples of such movies. She got lost and unnoticed in all of these big-budget movies.

Meanwhile, actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone were making one bold choice after the other. They took roles where they will be remembered and not surprisingly all of them are now far ahead of Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor has paid the price of not taking her career seriously and no wonder people are feeling that she has lost her charm and her career is almost over.