Are Making Inspirational Biopics Bollywood's New Mantra Of Success Lately?

Bollywood has always been a sucker for inspirational biopics based on sports. With films like Lagaan to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Dangal to Ms Dhoni, our film industry has never dashed the hopes of the public. And now guess what! Another startling biopic is to be brought into being. This time the sensational Sourav Ganguly's life history is going to be generated on the big screen. The news has been given a nod too, by none other than the legendary cricketer himself who reportedly wants Ranbir Kapoor to play his biopic. This news has surely made our day because the last time RK appeared in a biopic we were all left awestruck.

This year Bollywood is planning to release multiple cricket-based biopics, such as Taapsee Pannu essaying the role of Indian women's national cricket team captain Mithali Raj in her biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and Ranveer Singh in '83' portraying Kapil Dev's success. There was also a word on the road about Anushka Sharma playing Jhulan Goswami in her biopic, however an official announcement of the same is yet to be made. Out of these biopics which are being led by the most prominent Bollywood actors, which one are you most thrilled to watch?