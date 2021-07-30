Are Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Kananga Ranaut losing their x-factor as a result of their social media addiction?

Don't you agree that we live in the twenty-first century, where everything moves at a hundred miles per hour? And, with the introduction of social media, our lives have permanently changed for the better (hopefully). Bollywood as a whole is progressing quickly, and celebrities are facing more scrutiny and criticism than ever before.





Bollywood celebrities must now be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and have their own social media accounts. Some celebrities handle it on their own, while others enlist the help of agencies and teams. It's a fantastic opportunity to communicate with your supporters and express your emotions immediately.





Is it, however, being used appropriately by celebrities, or are they simply creating a mess of things? It is beneficial for the marketing of your film, brand endorsement, personal life (marriage, the birth of a child, depression, or a significant health problem), and many other reasons.





Malaika Arora, Rakhi Sawant, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Kamaal Rashid Khan (don't Google him, he's a self-proclaimed film critic), Rangoli Chandel (Kangana's glorified publicist who specializes in filthy abuse) are just a few of the celebs (or so-called celebs) that have taken social media by storm.





Every day, you'll see Malaika Arora working out in the gym, doing yoga, going to the beach, and doing a million other things, and she'll invariably be ridiculed, even if you're not a social media nerd.





Ranveer Singh is a superstar, but, but he also does some dumb things once in a while, and his banter with his wife Deepika Padukone (referring to her as a snack, using strange adjectives) is growing old. Sonam Kapoor considers herself to be articulate and sharp, but she frequently contradicts herself on social media.





Social media is a fantastic tool, but it must be utilized responsibly. Celebs must cease disclosing all of their personal information to the public, and there must be some freshness and privacy remain. That is the x-factor that the average person aspires to have.