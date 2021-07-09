Are OTT Platforms Responsible For The Fading Star Culture In Bollywood?

Since last year, India’s OTT streaming platforms were one of the fastest growing markets. The OTT space blossomed and how, offering ample opportunity to the entertainment industry, generating employment not just for the filmmakers, actors both new and existing, but others too. But with the rise, there have also been some downsides to the medium as well.

Gone are the days when the star power would lead audiences to the theatres. Cinema culture and actors were a hit but the newer generations have digitisation and technology at their disposal, they have access to all kinds of international content, be it anything from American to Korean, along with the convenience of watching it in the languages they understand. People across the world have been widely consuming such content, which has played an integral part in the erosion of star culture here in Bollywood. Do you think that this kind of easy access to content all around the world is threatening to our film industry ?