Are 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho and Robert Pattinson coming together for a new project?

There are some reports going around claiming that 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho will be directing a new movie starring 'Twilight' fame Robert Pattinson. According to an online portal, the Oscar-winning director will be writing directing the screenplay for a sci-fi film that will be based on Edward Ashton's unpublished novel 'Mickey7.' Actor Robert Pattinson's name is being considered for the role of the male lead, the actor has a huge fanbase in South Korea for his role as a Vampire in 'Twilight' series and his recent movie 'Tenet'.

'Mickey7' will revolve around the character Mickey who takes on a dangerous mission as he along with his team was sent to colonize Niflheim which is made of ice. According to the reports, "Whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal..."

Bong Joon-ho is one of the best directors of this age, he isn't afraid of experiments as seen in his movie 'Okja'. His way of execution is always satiric and this movie is again exuding those ironic and satiric feels. Would you want to watch this duo of Bong Joon-ho and Robert Pattinson working together?